92.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 26, 2021
type here...

Suspect arrested after attack sends woman to The Villages hospital

By Meta Minton

Jack Segrest
Jack Segrest

A suspect has been arrested after an attack sent a woman to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Jack Dwayne Segrest, 50, of Wildwood, was being held on $25,000 bond following his arrest on a charge of battery by strangulation this past Thursday at La Hacienda Hotel in The Villages.

The woman said that Segrest, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, hit her “multiple times” with a “balled up fist” and had attempted to choke her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She had bruise marks on her face and red marks in the area of her throat. She said she had been struck in the face, back, torso and ribs. She said that she and Segrest have lived together for the past seven years.

She was transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital.

A check revealed Segrest has previously been arrested on charges of battery and was wanted on a Marion County warrant. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Trump supporters should pay price for failure to get vaccinated

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that the unvaccinated should pay the price for their choice.

No COVID-19 tests for those illegally entering our country

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident contends that there is a flow of people across our southern border and they are not being tested for COVID-19. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why no food truck at Hacienda Hills golf course?

A Village of Hacienda West resident is asking why a food truck hasn’t been sent to the Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course. He expresses his suspicions in a Letter to the Editor.

Oh no, Joe!

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that President Joe Biden can’t even field a softball question.

In the end it should be a personal choice

A Village of Pine Hills resident makes the case that choices about masking, traveling and social distancing should be left up to the individual. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos