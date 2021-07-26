Suspect arrested after attack sends woman to The Villages hospital

A suspect has been arrested after an attack sent a woman to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Jack Dwayne Segrest, 50, of Wildwood, was being held on $25,000 bond following his arrest on a charge of battery by strangulation this past Thursday at La Hacienda Hotel in The Villages.

The woman said that Segrest, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, hit her “multiple times” with a “balled up fist” and had attempted to choke her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She had bruise marks on her face and red marks in the area of her throat. She said she had been struck in the face, back, torso and ribs. She said that she and Segrest have lived together for the past seven years.

She was transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital.

A check revealed Segrest has previously been arrested on charges of battery and was wanted on a Marion County warrant. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.