Tuesday, August 17, 2021
DUI suspect involved in hit and run arrested at gate in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Jannille Dalton
A drunk driving suspect allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash was arrested at a gate in The Villages.

Jannille Dalton, 45, who lives on Grays Airport Road in Lady Lake, was stopped at about 8 p.m. Monday at the gate at the Haciendas of Mission Hills at County Road 466 and Moncada Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy found Dalton “next to her crashed black in color car” as she was “rolling around in the grass playing with her dog.” She had bloodshot eyes and “trouble formulating complete sentences,” the report said.

Dalton agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but her participation required “a break so she could see to her dog,” the report said. During the exercises, she “almost fell over several times.”

The Haciendas of Mission Hills gate off County Road 466
The Haciendas of Mission Hills gate off County Road 466.

The deputy found in the damaged car a thermos cup with a lid and straw containing an “unknown” liquid. There was an empty small box of wine in the center console of the vehicle and two cans of an alcoholic beverage elsewhere in the car. Dalton refused to provide a breath sample.

As she was being transported to the jail, Dalton “asked the same question about her dog over and over again, not retaining any information provided to her,” the report said. The report did not indicate where the dog was taken.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

