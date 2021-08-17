Villagers reflect on who’s to blame for crisis in Afghanistan

As Villagers watch the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan, they are debating who is to blame for the apparent failure resulting from two decades of the presence of the American military.

“I remind you that Trump negotiated with the Taliban and agreed to a May 2021 withdrawal. He also pressured our military to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners. Yes, they are now fighting against our troops and this was all on your boy, Trump,” said Janet Schwabenbauer of the Village of Tamarind Grove.

Richard Miller of the Village of Collier reacted to a statement from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott that put the blame for the fear and panic in Afghanistan squarely on the shoulders of President Biden. Miller contends it’s not that simple.

“Is not 20 years and countless Americans’ lives enough for this country to endure? It is a horrific tragedy with the Taliban that breaks one’s heart, but I believe in the end it is up to the Afghans themselves,” Miller said.

Congressman Daniel Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives, has urged any constituent who knows someone stranded in Afghanistan to contact his office. (https://webster.house.gov/email-me or (202) 225-1002)

“There are thousands of American citizens that have been residing in Afghanistan, along with employed U.S. staff that must be evacuated. This includes vulnerable Afghan nationals that served alongside our troops and have cleared security screenings,” Webster said.

He also faulted President Biden for scenes reminiscent of the hurried American departure in 1975 after the fall of Saigon.

“The Biden Administration’s rushed and disastrously, haphazard withdrawal has abandoned our allies and partners in Afghanistan and around the world. Americans deserve better and there are still many unanswered questions after the President’s remarks – clear answers from this administration are required and I am committed to working with my colleagues to get answers,” Webster said.

Share your thoughts on the crisis in Afghanistan at [email protected]