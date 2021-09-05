88.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 5, 2021
Marvin Leroy Toms

By Staff Report

Marvin Leroy TomsMarvin Leroy Toms, 85, Wildwood, Florida passed away on September 2, 2021 at The Villages Hospice House under the loving care of his family and staff of Cornerstone Hospice.

Marvin was born on March 20, 1935 in Franklin County, Pennsylvania to his parents John R. Toms and Bernadean (Gonder) Toms. He moved to Wildwood 6 months ago from Fayetteville, Pennsylvania Marvin was of the Christian faith and a very proud Veteran of the Vietnam war where he served in the United States Navy and then transferred to the United States Air Force where he served for over 20 years as an Aviation Flight Mechanic. He was a former member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion both of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. He loved to go hunting, Bowling and play bingo.

Marvin is survived by his two daughters: Tracey Christie of Shippensburg, PA and Heather Lee of Waynesboro, PA; a brother: Robert Toms of Fair Oaks, CA; a sister: Sue Fuss of Harrodsburg, KY; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

He was pre-ceded in death by his parents, a beloved son, Marvin Leroy Toms, Jr., four brothers, Charles, Ron, Art and Johnny; two sisters, Peg Little and Darlene Mohn.

