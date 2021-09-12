84.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 12, 2021
Villager was ticketed in brand-new golf cart during ride on Florida Turnpike

By Meta Minton

Carol Lynn Crispino
Court files are offering more information about a 64-year-old Villager who was arrested last week when her golf cart was spotted traveling at 25 miles per hour on the Florida Turnpike.

Carol Lynn Crispino, who lives at 760 Kauska Way in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages, was driving a brown 2021 Yamaha golf cart at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 4 when a Road Ranger spotted her traveling south on the turnpike near Exit 304.

The New York native was directed to the Okahumpka Service Plaza where she admitted to a trooper from the Florida Highway Patrol that she had “about three drinks with dinner at Brownwood Square in The Villages,” the report said. She provided breath samples that registered .150 and .157 blood alcohol content.

In addition to being arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, she was issued a $166 ticket for improperly operating a golf cart on the turnpike at night.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after a friend from The Villages posted her $500 bond.

Crispino purchased her home in The Villages in 2017 for $341,800. In a form filled out after her arrest, Crispino indicated she will be relying on the services of the public defender’s office. The form also showed she collects $2,500 in monthly Social Security benefits and $5,800 in monthly retirement/pension benefits.

She is due for arraignment in the case Sept. 22 in Sumter County Court.

