Robert Sauls

Robert Leathan Sauls, 86, of Summerfield, FL passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

He was born on April 7, 1935 in Panama City, FL. Robert was a one of a kind man. He was a loving husband, good dad, awesome best friend. He worked hard all his life. Robert was truly loved and will be missed by many. “My husband treated me as if I were his queen.” He was truly my soulmate. He always provided more than enough for us. All the bad was swept away when he was there. He was my comfort and the love of my life. I will always love you forever “Blue Eyes.” Love always and forever, your Pumpkin.

Robert liked to travel to Tennessee to see his brother and pass out mail while on vacation. He worked in a paint and body shop when he was a young man. He also worked at the U.S. Sugar Corporation in south Florida. He also enjoyed doing yard work to keep himself busy. He was the most loving husband any women could ever have. I was lucky enough to be Mrs. Brenda Sauls.

Robert is survived by his wife, Brenda Sauls; daughters, Betty Rou, Carolyn, Beverly; brother, Donald Sauls, sisters, Rita, Mayvon, Dorise Ann. And many others.