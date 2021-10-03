Women’s March in The Villages takes place in conjunction with similar events across the nation

A Women’s March in The Villages on Saturday took part in conjunction with other similar events across the nation.

Villager Peggy Garvin said 2,000 women participated in the event from Colony Plaza to Lake Sumter Landing.

The demonstration in The Villages took place as others were also occurring across the country.

The U.S. Supreme Court in September declined to block Texas’ abortion law, which many fear is the next step toward overturning Roe vs. Wade. The marches across the country were aimed at sending a message ahead of the nation’s high court reconvening on the first.