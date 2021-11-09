62.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Wildwood police face delay in acquiring golf cart for patrols in Fenney

By Meta Minton

The Wildwood Police Department is facing a delay in acquiring a golf cart for patrols in the Village of Fenney and other southern areas of The Villages.

The police department wants to add a golf cart to its fleet of vehicles, seeing the wisdom of using this type of vehicle to patrol The Villages.

In a report Tuesday morning to the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors, Lt. John Walker said it will likely be spring before the golf cart arrives. He blamed the delay on shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, he said the Wildwood Police Department performed 143 traffic stops in October. The higher-than-normal number of traffic stops was the direct result of complaints from residents of The Villages.

“I amped it up and you got what you wished for,” Parrish said.

Speeding has been a real problem in the Fenney area.

A motorcyclist was fatally injured this summer when he approached the roundabout at Warm Springs Avenue and Fenney Way “at a high rate of speed,” according to an accident report. It was one in a series of accidents at the roundabout which is located between entrances to the Village of Marsh Bend and the Village of McClure.

The Villages, Florida

The Villages, Florida

