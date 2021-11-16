65 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Man taken to ER at Brownwood after alleged pepper spray attack

By Meta Minton
Derrick LeVert Dempsey
A man was treated at UF Health-The Villages Hospital Freestanding ER at Brownwood after an alleged pepper spray attack ended with his arrest.

Derrick Le’Vert Dempsey, 31, of Wildwood, had been doing “burnouts” in a yard in Wildwood at about 8:30 p.m. Monday which led to an altercation with two residents of the home, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Dempsey attempted to use pepper spray during the altercation and left another man with irritated eyes. That man and a woman held Dempsey down until deputies arrived on the scene. They said Dempsey “had a blank stare like he was under the influence of drugs.” They also said they did not want to “get him into trouble.”

Dempsey was taken to the emergency facility at Brownwood. After he was medically cleared, he was arrested on two counts of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $4,000.

