71.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 16, 2021
type here...

Unpaid fines begin to add up at home of deceased Villager without heirs

By Meta Minton

Unpaid fines are beginning to add up at the home of a deceased Villager.

The home in question is located at 1340 Hollyberry Place in the Holly Hill Villas and has been found in violation of deed compliance. The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors received on update on the property Thursday morning during their monthly meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

An initial fine of $150 has been imposed for mold growing on the home and another $250 fine has been added to the total for maintaining overgrown grass weeds.

The owner of this home in the Holly Hill Villas died earlier this year
The owner of this home in the Holly Hill Villas died earlier this year.

Gary Michael Kaczvinsky purchased the villa in 2007 for $142,200. He died Feb. 23. His wife died in 2009. The utilities at the home are past due.

A complaint was received July 14 about overgrown grass, weeds and mold on the home. The violation was verified the following day. The property “appears vacant,” according to Community Standards. There has been no success in contacting anyone responsible for the property or who might be an heir.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

You have to wonder if Villagers are off their meds

A reader from Colorado has been watching what has been happening in The Villages, and wonders if residents are off their meds. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Blood is on Biden’s hands

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden must answer for those left behind in Afghanistan.

If COVID-19 vaccines work, why are so many people still dying?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident asks that if the COVID-19 vaccines work, why are so many people still dying?

Here’s an idea for saving the Republican Party

A Village of Sanibel resident offers an idea for saving the Republican Party. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Villager let down by VA when it comes to COVID-19 booster

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s turning to the supermarket for his COVID-19 booster after the VA dropped the ball.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos