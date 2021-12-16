Unpaid fines begin to add up at home of deceased Villager without heirs

Unpaid fines are beginning to add up at the home of a deceased Villager.

The home in question is located at 1340 Hollyberry Place in the Holly Hill Villas and has been found in violation of deed compliance. The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors received on update on the property Thursday morning during their monthly meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

An initial fine of $150 has been imposed for mold growing on the home and another $250 fine has been added to the total for maintaining overgrown grass weeds.

Gary Michael Kaczvinsky purchased the villa in 2007 for $142,200. He died Feb. 23. His wife died in 2009. The utilities at the home are past due.

A complaint was received July 14 about overgrown grass, weeds and mold on the home. The violation was verified the following day. The property “appears vacant,” according to Community Standards. There has been no success in contacting anyone responsible for the property or who might be an heir.