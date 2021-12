To the Editor:

I would expect nothing less from the top Democrat, when it comes to COVID-19.

Forgetting that millions of people visit Florida all year long, it would be impossible to keep track of everyone who has the virus. Just like your pinhead president who wants vaccines to be made mandatory. Gov. Ron DeSantis will not make vaccines mandatory, it has been proven time and time again it doesn’t work.

Roy Schwartz

Village of Summerhill