Wednesday, January 26, 2022
By Staff Report
Janice Joyce (Jensen) Strong of Lady Lake, FL, age 85, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022. She was born December 5, 1936, in Kenmare, North Dakota to Birdie and Bolvin Jensen and was one of six children: Eugene, Patty, Marleen, Bonnie and Judy. Janice moved to Hollywood, FL and married Wayne Strong. Together they had five children: Lisa (Paul) Jodray of Wildwood, FL; Steven (Stephanie) Strong of Leesburg, FL; Mark (Donna) Strong of Lady Lake, FL; Scott (Lori) Strong of Lady Lake, FL; Dawn Parker of Fruitland Park, FL.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Eugene “Ducky” Jensen, her sister Patty Gilbertson and her sons Mark Strong and Scott Strong. Janice enjoyed playing cards with her friends, gardening, traveling the world, collecting Ruby Glass & Watt Apple Pottery and a good Jack and Coke cocktail.  She is survived by 18 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren: Lisa – Timothy (Lucas and Charlie), Alissa (William and Violet), Cruz (Anais, Callan), Reanna (Rory the Dog) Steven – Brandy (Ty, Landon, Brinley and Bria), Catrina (Alexia, Noah and Knox), Steven (Vail and Grant), Morgan, Griffin (Sebastian) Mark – Jennifer (Leah and Addison), Ryan (Sayler, Layne and Eva), Stacia Scott – Chase (Kaia), Chandler (Layla), Michealla, Madison Dawn – Darby, Cameron (Samuel)

The family will receive friends at Beyers Funeral Home on Saturday, January 29th from 12:30pm to 1:00 pm, with a service to follow. She will be laid to rest at Lone Oak Cemetery immediately following the service.Family and friends are invited to gather after funeral service and burial the Strong Residence, 5309 Banana Point Drive, Okahumpka.

