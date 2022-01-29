Marcia Sue Whaley, 72, of Belleview, Florida passed away January 22, 2022, at Ted & Diane Brandley House, Summerfield, Florida. She was the wife of Stave Whaley for 48 years. Marcia was born in Des Moines, Iowa a daughter of the late Cecil and Betty Michelson. Prior to her retirement she worked as a Secretary in the Real Estate Appraisal field. She was a member of the Silver Springs Shores Presbyterian Church where she handled many roles, including Deacon, singing in the Choir, and working in the office. She would light up the room when she entered and always brought an aura of happiness to those around her. She enjoyed spending time with her family, seeing the world and eating chocolate, wine, bread, and cheese. She was a true treasure and will be missed by anyone who was lucky enough to have known her. Marcia is survived by her husband, Steve William Whaley of Belleview, FL and son, Jeffrey Whaley and his wife Heather of Belleview, FL and daughter, Monique Clark and her husband, Clinton of Summerfield, FL. She cherished her grandsons William and Austin. She is also survived by brothers, Stephen Michelson of Polk City, IA, Charles Michelson of Iowa and sister, Susan Cordle of Belleview, FL. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 4:00 PM. Friends may gather from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420. The service will be webcast live and may be watched for up to 90 days at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/1264431874 Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com.