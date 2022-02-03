57.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 3, 2022
type here...

James Edward McGee

By Staff Report
James Edward McGee
James Edward McGee

James E. McGee, 82, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully, at home, with his wife by his side on Tuesday, January 26, 2022. There will be a private viewing for immediate family only at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, Wedgewood Lane in the Villages, followed by funeral services to be held at 10AM, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at St Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, Summerfield, FL.  All are welcome to attend the funeral services. James was born in Woonsocket, RI to the parents of Raymond and Marguerite (Gerlache) McGee on July 17, 1939.  He was married to Mary (Lamothe) on August 1, 1964 in Cumberland, RI.  He was a graduate of Mount Saint Charles Academy (Woonsocket, RI), held a Bachelor’s Degree from Providence College (Providence, RI) and Master’s of Education from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts State College, College at Worcester.  He retired in 1998 after teaching 38 years, mostly in the Town of Foxboro, Massachusetts.  Mr. McGee, as he was known to his students, loved being a teacher, both in the classroom and outside of it.  He was always willing to share his educational and life experiences, with anyone and everyone who would listen, often through storytelling.  Over the years, and especially after retirement, he loved to hear from students he had had through the years, learn about their lives, and share with them as well.  He always prided himself on how often students eventually became ‘friends’ years after graduation. He was a designated ‘Lifetime Member’ of the National Education Association for his dedication to the association, the teaching profession and his students. Jim, as he was mostly commonly known, served as a member of the Rhode Island National Guard 1963-1968. James is survived by his wife of nearly 58 years, Mary, daughter Susan, son Michael, brother Paul, 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marie Jacqueline and brother Ronald. Floral tributes/memorials can be sent to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL or donations can be made to Cornerstone Hospice in the Villages, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.

The family would like to thank everyone for their love, support and prayers during this difficult time.

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Here’s how to drive in a roundabout

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager points to a source of information for drivers when it comes to navigating roundabouts.

A message for Commissioner Doug Gilpin

A Village of Bonita resident has a message for a Sumter County commissioner who will be seeking re-election. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The image Trump portrays

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has to respond to a previous Letter to the Editor about former President Trump.

Thank you to my great neighbors

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to offer thanks for some great neighbors.

2020 election results and Biden’s first year in office

A Village of Buttonwood resident says it’s obvious that President Biden has been a disaster in the White House. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos