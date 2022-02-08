51.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Village of Dunedin resident celebrates after getting first hole-in-one

By Staff Report

A Village of Dunedin resident celebrated after getting his first hole-in-one.

Tim Doyle scored the lucky ace on Jan. 31 at Hole # 2 at the Bonita Pass Executive Golf Course.

Villager Tim Doyle recently got his first hole-in-one.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]

