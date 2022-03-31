71.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 31, 2022
By Staff Report
Kenneth Joseph Lorincz, 76, of Brownstown, MI passed away peacefully on March 27, 2022, in Lady Lake, Florida. He was born in Detroit, MI on October 22, 1945.

He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years: Terri Lorincz (Married October 7, 1972.) His three sons: Richard Evans (Michele Evans), Jason Lorincz (Lisa Baker-Lorincz) and Ty Lorincz (Buffy Wamble-Pressey). His 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. His siblings: Linda Govan (Robert Walker), Judy McCourt (Robert Frasier), Gordon Lorincz and many nieces and nephews.

Ken was Catholic, he proudly served four years in the United States Air-Force, ushered several years at Tigers Stadium in Detroit with his father, worked twenty-seven years for AT&T and seventeen years at Ferris State University in the heating and cooling department.

He enjoyed all sports but especially baseball. He spent springtime in Reed City watching birds, tending his garden and making maple syrup. In the summer he enjoyed taking his grandkids for pontoon boat rides at his cottage on Todd Lake. His winters were spent in Lady Lake Florida where he made many good friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Viola and Joseph Lorincz and his beloved dog Molly.

The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake.

