The Villages
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Lake Sumter Apartment Homes man apprehended after trying to outrun police

By Meta Minton
James Cleo Timmons Jr.

A Lake Sumter Apartment Homes man was apprehended after trying to outrun police officers in Wildwood.

James Cleo Timmons Jr., 34, was free on $32,500 bond following his arrest last month on a cocaine charge when he was spotted Monday riding as a passenger in a red Buick Rendezvous in Wildwood. The vehicle was pulled over shortly before noon in the vicinity of York Street and Orange Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The driver and Timmons were ordered out of the vehicle. Timmons, aware that he was wanted on a recently issued Sumter County warrant, ran when an officer instructed him to put his hands behind his back. He ran across Kilgore Street and toward Terry Street. A second officer joined in the chased and Timmons surrendered a short time later.

His bond from the previous arrest has been revoked and he was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

