A Villager was arrested at his home on warrants charging him with burglary and criminal mischief.

Daniel Lee Messerschmidt, 65, was taken into custody on the Marion County warrants at about 11 a.m. Friday at his home at 1757 Hollow Branch Way in the Village of Poinciana, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Memphis, Tenn. native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $12,000 bond.

He and his wife purchased their home in The Villages in 2015.