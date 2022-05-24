86.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Landscaper arrested for driving without license after crashing into woman’s vehicle

By Meta Minton
Simplicio Jimenez Pacheco

A local landscaper was arrested for driving without license after crashing into a woman’s vehicle.

The woman had been driving a red utility vehicle at about 8:30 p.m. Monday on County Road 25A when a silver GMC pickup driven by 34-year-old Simplicio Jimenez Pacheco of Fruitland Park sped up and cut into her lane of traffic, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. His truck collided with her vehicle.

His “careless operation” of the truck caused $5,000 worth of damage to the woman’s vehicle, the officer wrote in the report.

Pacheco handed police his Mexican ID card and admitted he does not have a driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

