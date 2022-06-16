A pro-life event will be staged Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing.

State Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Lady Lake, is slated to headline the event which is scheduled to begin with a prayer at 10 a.m. at Market Square. Speakers will take to the podium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include minister and Congressional candidate Willie Montague and Maria Negron, who serves as coordinator of the National Day of Prayer.

This will follow an event May 14 in which pro-choice and anti-abortion demonstrators gathered at Lake Sumter Landing.