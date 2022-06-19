New York snowbird sentenced on DUI charge after crash in The Villages

A New York snowbird has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge following a crash year earlier this in The Villages.

Janice Flynn, 56, of Wading River, N.Y. pleaded no contest last week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for 12 months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

She had been involved in a rear-end collision at about 5:15 p.m. March 15 at the entrance to the Sumter County Service Center on Powell Road, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Flynn’s red Ford Fusion had damage to the front end and a white Hyundai Tucson had damage to the rear. While an officer tried to collect Flynn’s driver’s license, registration and insurance information, the odor of alcohol was detected. She said she had “one gin and tonic,” according to the arrest report.

Flynn attempted to participate in field sobriety exercises, but required “numerous explanations.” She later provided breath samples that measured .118 and .122 blood alcohol content.