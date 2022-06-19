86.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 19, 2022
type here...

New York snowbird sentenced on DUI charge after crash in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Janice Flynn
Janice Flynn

A New York snowbird has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge following a crash year earlier this in The Villages.

Janice Flynn, 56, of Wading River, N.Y. pleaded no contest last week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for 12 months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

She had been involved in a rear-end collision at about 5:15 p.m. March 15 at the entrance to the Sumter County Service Center on Powell Road, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Flynn’s red Ford Fusion had damage to the front end and a white Hyundai Tucson had damage to the rear. While an officer tried to collect Flynn’s driver’s license, registration and insurance information, the odor of alcohol was detected. She said she had “one gin and tonic,” according to the arrest report.

Flynn attempted to participate in field sobriety exercises, but required “numerous explanations.” She later provided breath samples that measured .118 and .122 blood alcohol content.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

There were guns at Jan. 6 riot

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident rebuts a previous letter making claims about the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

Losing weight on the Biden Diet

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he has lost weight on the Biden Diet.

ATM malfunction at bank in The Villages

A reader from Summerfield claims her long-time bank experienced an ATM malfunction and wrongfully cheated her out of $400. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

What world do they live in?

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor and wonders what planet some of his fellow Villagers are living on.

Here’s a great idea for replacing the windmill and water tower

A Village of Lynnhaven resident has a suggestion for replacing the windmill and water tower at Brownwood. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos