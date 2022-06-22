87.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Americans are feeling the pain of the Biden Administration’s economic policies

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

Last Tuesday, House Democrat members blocked Republicans’ American Energy Independence from Russia Act for the SEVENTH time. This legislation, which I co-introduced, would have unleashed American energy to drive down prices and rebuild the economy.

President Biden continues to pursue policies that are doing more harm than good. Americans are feeling the pain of the Biden Administration’s economic policies in their paychecks, at the gas pump, and in their retirement funds. If this Administration is serious about combatting increased costs and delivering for Americans, the President and Democratic leadership need to work with Republicans on policies that will promote economic growth, combat inflation by reducing federal spending and unleash American energy production.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

