Villager convicted in child porn case to explain to judge why he needs internet access

A 78-year-old Villager recently convicted in a child pornography case will explain to a judge later this month why he needs internet access.

John Thomas Nolan, who lives at 1364 Bokeelia Place in the Bokeelia Villas, is set to appear July 22 in front of Judge Mary Hatcher in Sumter County Court. His attorney, Gail Grossman, will be arguing in favor of a motion to grant internet access for her client.

Earlier this year in Sumter County Court, Nolan pleaded no contest to three counts of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to five years probation.

His 2020 arrest was the result of a two-month investigation launched after a cyber tip was received by the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force. The Queens, N.Y. native was arrested at his villa.

After the sentence was handed down, Nolan’s attorney filed a motion asking that her client be allowed to have internet access for “business purposes.”

In a document on file in Sumter County Court, Nolan’s attorney has outlined the reasons why her client needs access to the internet:

• “He needs to be able to communicate with his doctors and pharmacists through the Internet and email.”

• “Mr. Nolan needs to be able to communicate with his estate planning attorney regarding his trust, will and estate.”

• “Mr. Nolan needs to be able to make payments on his ankle monitor through JPAY, which is a California company.”

• “Mrs. Nolan needs to be able to communicate with Social Security to receive his Social Security benefits.”

• “Mr. Nolan needs to be able to pay his bills online.”

• “Mr. Nolan needs to be able to purchase food, medications, clothing, items for his home and his car, for himself and his dog. He also needs to communicate with his vet regarding his dog’s health.”