90 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 3, 2022
type here...

Villager convicted in child porn case to explain to judge why he needs internet access

By Meta Minton
John Nolan
John Thomas Nolan

A 78-year-old Villager recently convicted in a child pornography case will explain to a judge later this month why he needs internet access.

John Thomas Nolan, who lives at 1364 Bokeelia Place in the Bokeelia Villas, is set to appear July 22 in front of Judge Mary Hatcher in Sumter County Court. His attorney, Gail Grossman, will be arguing in favor of a motion to grant internet access for her client.

Earlier this year in Sumter County Court, Nolan pleaded no contest to three counts of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to five years probation.

His 2020 arrest was the result of a two-month investigation launched after a cyber tip was received by the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force. The Queens, N.Y. native was arrested at his villa.

After the sentence was handed down, Nolan’s attorney filed a motion asking that her client be allowed to have internet access for “business purposes.”

In a document on file in Sumter County Court, Nolan’s attorney has outlined the reasons why her client needs access to the internet:

• “He needs to be able to communicate with his doctors and pharmacists through the Internet and email.”

• “Mr. Nolan needs to be able to communicate with his estate planning attorney regarding his trust, will and estate.”

• “Mr. Nolan needs to be able to make payments on his ankle monitor through JPAY, which is a California company.”

• “Mrs. Nolan needs to be able to communicate with Social Security to receive his Social Security benefits.”

• “Mr. Nolan needs to be able to pay his bills online.”

• “Mr. Nolan needs to be able to purchase food, medications, clothing, items for his home and his car, for himself and his dog. He also needs to communicate with his vet regarding his dog’s health.”

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A lesson from 1776 worth remembering

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Colorado shares a lesson from 1776 worth remembering.

Rules on lawn ornaments should be enforced uniformly

A woman who has lived in The Villages for a decade, argues that rules on lawn ornaments should be enforced uniformly. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Toddler temptation

A Lady Lake reader, in a Letter to the Editor, remembers the temptations of a toddler.

Let’s stop stewing about the crosses and focus on bridging political divide

A Village of Bonita resident suggests we need to stop stewing about the little white crosses in The Villages and instead should focus on bridging the political divide.

Villager claims unfair treatment over rock landscaping

A Village of St. Charles resident claims he was mistreated by The Villages over rock landscaping he put down at his property. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos