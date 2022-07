To the Editor:

Well, I’ve been following the price of my house On Zillow, this is the first time I’ve seen it drop–also, for all of you who get to read the Daily Sun, the weekly pre-owned house supplement has really grown. IMHO with the recent increase in Fed interest rates, the cracks in the housing bubble will get wider until it bursts.

Get ready for a deep recession.

Phil Berkowitz

Village of Tamarind Grove