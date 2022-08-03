84.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Standing against attacks on law abiding Americans  

By Congressman Daniel Webster
The House voted last week to pass Democrats’ Assault Weapons Ban, which would outlaw the sale of millions of sporting rifles, shotguns, and pistols simply due to certain accessories or cosmetic features. I adamantly oppose this legislation – the right to safe and responsible firearms ownership is part of America’s Constitution and continues to contribute to individual and public safety.
This bill is another attempt by Democrats to severely restrict Americans’ Second Amendment rights by banning the sale of a broad range of firearms that 25 million Americans responsibly own.

Despite firearms being the most heavily regulated consumer item in America, some persistently call for more laws and regulations to undermine the Second Amendment. Proposing additional gun laws, and criminalizing millions of law-abiding Americans while failing to enforce those we already have is not commonsense and is not a solution.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

