Encouraging sign with The Villages Public Safety Department running the ambulances

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Having dinner at one of our country clubs someone fell and was hurt.
A call was placed to our emergency services. I previously worked several years at the gates and can tell you that our firetrucks always came first. As an attendant I always waited to lift the gate for an ambulance that I expected to follow later. Tonight was different. That’s because The Villages Public Safety Department is now running the ambulance service.
Although both emergency vehicles came fast, this was the first time I saw the ambulance arrive before the firetruck. I think that is how it should be. Good Job.

Kathy Ernst
Village of Piedmont

 

