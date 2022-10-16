79.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Villager’s son ordered to stay away from booze after commotion at restaurant

By Staff Report
Donald Patrick Williams
A Villager’s son has been ordered to stay away from booze after causing a commotion at a popular restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Donald Patrick Williams, 34, who lives with his mother in the Village of Pine Ridge in the Fruitland Park Section of The Villages, earlier this month in Sumter County Court was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract which could allow him to escape prosecution on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He must refrain from alcohol and illegal substances, seek an alcohol and substance abuse evaluation, submit to random drug screens at his own expense and perform 15 hours of community service.

An ambulance was called for his mother and she was being treated inside the emergency vehicle at about 6 p.m. Mother’s Day at the Bluefin Grill & Bar, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The disturbance occurred outside the popular Bluefin Grill & Bar at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Her son was “beating on the back doors of the EMS vehicle” and was “cursing, yelling and flailing his hands,” the report said. An officer approached Williams in an effort to de-escalate the situation and could smell “the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath as he spoke.”

His mother had “passed out on the ground” and people had been trying to help her prior to the arrival of the ambulance. Williams, who stands 6 feet 4 inches tall, wanted to enter the ambulance because his mother’s purse was in the emergency vehicle and he wanted the house keys from her handbag. Williams threatened bystanders and emergency personnel, the report indicated. He became “aggressive” with police and was placed in handcuffs, resulting in his arrest on the disorderly intoxication charge.

