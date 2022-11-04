Summerfield man jailed after allegedly threatening woman with hammer

A Summerfield man was jailed after allegedly threatening a woman with a hammer.

James Michael Delaney, 46, was reportedly upset that the woman had received money from a friend and did not tell him about it, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He called her into a room at about 1 a.m. Thursday and ordered her to sit in a chair. He began screaming at her, grabbed her by the neck and demanded she lay down on a bed. She tried to leave the room, but Delaney blocked her path. He picked up a hammer and threatened to break her jaw.

Her roommate called 911.

Delaney was placed in the back of a patrol car and said, “They better hope I don’t get out of jail.” The statement was captured on the squad car’s in-car prisoner camera.

He was arrested on multiple charges including aggravated assault and battery. He was booked at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.