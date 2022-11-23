What if Trump is the 2024 GOP nominee?

To the Editor:

So if Trump wins the primary to be the Republican Party representative for president in 2024, so-called Republican Conservatives will not vote for him? That is exactly what the Democrats are hoping for. People who say they no longer would support Trump because of a comment about DeSantis are not and never were true supporters of Trump, conservatism or the Republican Party. If people vote on ONE issue without evaluating all the issues then they should not vote at all. President Trump has been the only President in my lifetime who ran on a platform that he promised and made! Cut taxes, control the border, build the wall, energy independence, low unemployment, low inflation, bring back American manufacturing, pull out of the Iran nuclear bad deal, support, increase and continue to fund and support a strong military, required the foreign countries to invest in their fair share of military security, a strong foreign policy supporting America first, supporting the police and helping those minority communities against crime and other needs, a Right to Try policies to help people with terminal situations, support all veterans and allow the clean up of the VA so that those not doing what is right for veterans could be replaced, keeping world please and dealing in a strong position against our adversaries and so much more! But primarily AMERICA FIRST!!! As a president is supposed to do! My ticket would be, Trump for president and DeSantis as vice president. Then in 2028, DeSantis for president and Ivanka for vice president!

Terrance Wilson

Village of Santiago