Arlene Sarah Harris Doman, age 80, passed away peacefully on December 5th, 2022 from her battle with cancer. She was born August 7, 1942 in Elyria, Ohio to Ethel and Andrew Harris. She married Dennis Sandor (Sam) Doman November 19, 1960. She enjoyed a long and happy marriage of 62 years. She has three children Rebecca Doman Bahas (Tarpon Springs, Florida), Drew Doman (Elyria Ohio), and Christopher Doman (Avon Lake, Ohio). She has three grandchildren, Ian Bahas (Chicago, Illinois), Alexis Bahas (Saint Petersburg, Florida) and Cody Doman (Elyria, Ohio). She had three sisters who preceded her in death: Marion Walsh (Elyria Ohio), Beverly Traicoff (Elyria, Ohio), and Georgia Bates (Elyria Ohio).

Arlene had many talents. She was a loving mother and wife who always made family and friends feel at home. She was a gourmet cook and along with Sam, was the ultimate host to many fun and festive parties. She was a very successful Real Estate Agent for 38 years. First in Lorain County Ohio and then in Summerfield, Florida. She was previously a business owner in a body wrap salon and a hair salon. She also helped Sam Doman with the bookkeeping for his music store.

Sam and Arlene moved from Elyria, Ohio to Summerfield, Florida in 2006 where she sold real estate in her Stonecrest neighborhood. Her favorite things to do included socializing with family and friends, workouts at the gym and water aerobics, traveling, both worldwide and to the Florida beaches, and her art class—she was a very talented painter.

Arlene had style, class, beauty and a fun-loving personality. She was the life of the party and always generous with her time and her friendship.

Please join us on:

Wednesday Jan 4 at 10:00 am for Celebration of Life at Baldwin Brothers

1008 Bichara Blvd

The Villages, FL 32159

Luncheon immediately after:

Cheers at Stonecrest Country Club

11560 SE 176 Place Rd

Summerfield, FL 34491