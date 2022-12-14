Workers using The Villages’ swimming pool bathrooms

To the Editor:

A recent Letter to the Editor questioned the practice of workers using swimming pool bathrooms as an inconvenience to residents. I believe we can all get along and it’s only courteous to provide a public washroom facility to people who are working to keep our community well maintained. That courtesy should extend both ways. I am a regular user of the Rio Grande pool and we have no problem sharing our bathrooms, however these are also changing rooms as well and many times I have waited more than 10 minutes to get in and change into my bathing suit while some worker is taking his break inside, out of the sun, reading texts and answering emails. A little civility and consideration could go a long way to reducing complaints.

Doug Franklin

Village of Mira Mesa