5. Re-vote on Spanish Springs apartments turns out favorably for The Villages

A re-vote on apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square turned out favorably in June for The Villages.

The apartments saga was the No. 5 story in 2022 in The Villages.

The commission on May 2 voted 3-2 to reject The Villages’ plan for apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s at the Van Patten House. An overflow crowd of residents attended that meeting, making an impassioned plea to stand up to The Villages. Commissioner Ed Freeman joined Commissioner Paul Hannan and Mayor Jim Rietz in voting against the plan for the apartments. However, within days of that meeting, Commissioner Freeman contacted the town’s attorney and admitted he had misgivings about his vote, due to the likelihood of a lawsuit by The Villages.

On June 6, Freeman officially changed his vote and sided with Commissioners Ruth Kussard and Tony Holden in voting for the apartments.