A driver was arrested on a felony charge after he was caught back behind the wheel of an automobile.

Neil J. Hartsel, 42, of Fruitland Park, was arrested Thursday morning by Fruitland Park police on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He has previous arrests for that same charge.

He was also charged with failure to register a motor vehicle.

The Ohio native was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,500 bond.