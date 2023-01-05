67 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 5, 2023
Ona Mae Fooks

By Staff Report

Ona Mae Fooks, 91, of Oxford, FL passed away, Monday, January 2nd, 2023. She was born December 12th, 1931, in Canal Point, FL to James Ernest Altman & Lula Mae Waldron Altman Nichols

She was bold & loyal in her faith in Jesus as her Savior and to her church. Her love for her family could not be summed up – it was a continuously growing, unending love that her family all knew & felt. Each & everyone were her favorite. If you were her friend, you became family to her also. She was opinionated yet kind & caring, competitive but ever improving, matter of fact yet generous & sharing, very particular yet humble. She was all this & MORE! She was a beautiful soul inside & out. She was loved.

She was preceded in death by her Father James Ernest Altman & Mother Lula Mae Waldron Altman Nichols (aka ‘Granny Nichols) her husband J.L.McKinney, daughter Bobbie McKinney, , 3 brothers Howard, George & Sam Altman & 1 sister Betty Mills (Junior), 2 step brothers Donald & Hurley Nichols, 1 step sister Leona Fort, 3 brothers-in-law Ross, Doyle & Lamond McKinney and 2 sisters-in-law Grace Stokes & Thelma Sagona, and 2nd husband Doyle Fooks.

Ona Mae is Survived by her 2 daughters Katrina Kornegay & Danny Wayne, Marylu (Rick) Eads, 1 son Damon (Ruth) McKinney, 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter, 3 step children Marilyn Tripp, Gary (Georiga) Fooks and Ronnie (Wanda) Fooks, 1 sister Rachel McKinney and 2 sisters-in-law Ruby Altman & Phyllis (Tony) Seleme.

Visitation is scheduled for 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, with a funeral Mass to follow, at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Oxford.

