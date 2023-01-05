Ona Mae Fooks, 91, of Oxford, FL passed away, Monday, January 2nd, 2023. She was born December 12th, 1931, in Canal Point, FL to James Ernest Altman & Lula Mae Waldron Altman Nichols

She was bold & loyal in her faith in Jesus as her Savior and to her church. Her love for her family could not be summed up – it was a continuously growing, unending love that her family all knew & felt. Each & everyone were her favorite. If you were her friend, you became family to her also. She was opinionated yet kind & caring, competitive but ever improving, matter of fact yet generous & sharing, very particular yet humble. She was all this & MORE! She was a beautiful soul inside & out. She was loved.

She was preceded in death by her Father James Ernest Altman & Mother Lula Mae Waldron Altman Nichols (aka ‘Granny Nichols) her husband J.L.McKinney, daughter Bobbie McKinney, , 3 brothers Howard, George & Sam Altman & 1 sister Betty Mills (Junior), 2 step brothers Donald & Hurley Nichols, 1 step sister Leona Fort, 3 brothers-in-law Ross, Doyle & Lamond McKinney and 2 sisters-in-law Grace Stokes & Thelma Sagona, and 2nd husband Doyle Fooks.

Ona Mae is Survived by her 2 daughters Katrina Kornegay & Danny Wayne, Marylu (Rick) Eads, 1 son Damon (Ruth) McKinney, 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter, 3 step children Marilyn Tripp, Gary (Georiga) Fooks and Ronnie (Wanda) Fooks, 1 sister Rachel McKinney and 2 sisters-in-law Ruby Altman & Phyllis (Tony) Seleme.

Visitation is scheduled for 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, with a funeral Mass to follow, at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Oxford.