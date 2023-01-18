Square IDs

To the Editor:

This letter is the most ignorant thing I’ve ever heard of. You Villagers do not own this state. You are all from out of state and northern countries or states and it’s not your right. It’s public property and you don’t have the right to keep anyone out of those squares.

If you do that, you’re gonna see a big decline because the outside public will not frequent your establishments and all you’ll have is your winter group that are snowbirds that we wish would stay home.

It’s not just about you all. You don’t make up the state of Florida and we will survive even if you weren’t here.

But you northern people are so ignorant at times you can’t grasp it. The majority of us that live here get so sick of you northerners coming down here and telling us how the North does it. Then go back. We won’t miss you.

Gail Patterson

Spruce Creek