Wednesday, February 8, 2023
By Staff Report
Nicholas A. Fiorino of Oxford Florida, passed away with his wife by his side on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. He was 85 years old and the husband of Sylvia Fiorino for 23 years.

Born in Philadelphia, Nicholas attended Our Lady of Consolation School and Northeast Catholic High School where he ran the high hurdles in track, ranking 2nd in the state of Pennsylvania. Nicholas earned his Electrical Engineering degree at Drexel University while serving in the United States Navy Reserves. He began his career as a lab tech but excelled as a sales director due to his warm and sociable personality. Nicholas was a lifelong piano player who loved to play Clair de Lune. His favorite passion was golf; if it was sunny, he was on the course.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Geraldine Fiorino and his 3 siblings, Sister Josephine Fiorino, Clara Pultro, and Frank Fiorino.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Kimberly (Kyle) Gress, Sylvia (Jay) Cooperman, sons Kenneth Fiorino, Doug (Cindy) Trotman, and four grandchildren: Alexander, Maxwell, Sarah and Zachary.

A gathering is planned for 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15 followed by a 3:00 p.m. memorial service at Heirs-Baxley Buffalo Ridge, 3975 Wedgewood Ln, The Villages, FL 32162. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nicholas’ name may be made to Semper Fi & America’s Fund (thefund.org/donate) in reflection of his support of fellow Veterans.

