Thursday, February 16, 2023
Lady Lake man arrested in theft of merchandise from Family Dollar

By Staff Report
Justin Shock
A Lady Lake man was arrested in the theft of merchandise from the Family Dollar store in Fruitland Park.

Justin Shock, 32, fled the store at about 7 p.m. Tuesday with $67.37 in unpaid merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Officers found him walked eastbound on Miller Street. He was taken back to the store were employees were able to identify him as the suspected thief.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail on a charge of retail theft. He was released on his own recognizance.

