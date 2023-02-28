82.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Immediate attention needed at Palmetto Executive Golf Course

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Our group played Palmetto last Friday morning. We drove our golf carts and had to leave at 6 a.m. for a tee time at 7:02 a.m. We were early. Unlike other executive courses, no other golf carts were waiting, even after we teed off. It should have been a sign.
After the first two holes we we all expressing our thoughts openly. The greens were in terrible shape and then with the finishing three holes they patched around the greens with new sod 4 feet deep. Un-cut and un-rolled. Long thick grass. You had to chip over it. The design of the course was impressive, but no course with unkept greens are what you want to play. Help is needed now. We did manage as a foursome to have a few birdies.

William Pharmer
Village of Fenney

 

Photos