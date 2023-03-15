Alfred Knystautas, 75, of The Villages, Florida, passed away at UF Health Leesburg Hospital on March 9, 2023 after an unexpected battle with an aggressive lymphatic cancer.

He was born May 10, 1947 in Freiburg, Germany to the late Zigmas and Janina (Daugvila) Knystaustas, Lithuania.

At the age of 2, Al arrived in the United States with his parents. He lived in Darby, Pennsylvania, graduating in 1966 from Darby Colwyn High School. He graduated from Temple University in 1969 and became an engineering designer. He moved to Delaware and worked for Dupont for almost 35 years as a Division Engineering Designer. He enjoyed the many opportunities to travel to other countries. Al then moved to Hartland, Wisconsin and worked at Dematic ( formerly HK Systems) from 2005 -2012.

While in Pennsylvania, Al was in a Lithuanian folk dancing group and in the National Guard. Al was definitely a “car guy”, owning corvettes throughout the years. He ran and participated in many car rallies, enjoying many good times in the Brandywine Motorsport Club (BMC). He had recently joined the Village Vettes Club. He also was a big NASCAR fan. In addition, he loved airplanes, especially warbirds, and was a member of EAA. Magazines on cars and planes could not arrive sooner enough to his liking. Watching Turner Classic Movies, YouTube and Survivor were a favorite activity. Travel and golf brought him joy.

Al met Sandi Grall in 2017, after both their spouses had passed, and moved to Cato, Wisconsin. Road trips were loved by both. Upon discovering The Villages, Florida in 2019, they became “snowbirds”. In 2022, they officially committed to the Sunshine State.

Alfred is survived by his children, Alexis Knystautas and Alan Knystautas; sister Ina(Fred) Svirklys; partner Sandra Grall; Brother-in-laws Frank(Sandy)Buszkiewicz, John Buszkiewicz: Sister-in-law Dina Buszkiewicz : nieces and nephews.

Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Gloria, his sisters Aldona(Daniel) Bigauskas, Grazina Kenter Danbury; brother Valdas.