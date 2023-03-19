Quite apparent our amenity fees going south of State Road 44

To the Editor:
It is quite apparent that our amenity fees are all going south of State Road 44 so they can sell the new homes and therefore ignore all the people that made The Villages what it is today!
Roddy Richman
Village of Pine Ridge
To the Editor:
It is quite apparent that our amenity fees are all going south of State Road 44 so they can sell the new homes and therefore ignore all the people that made The Villages what it is today!
Roddy Richman
Village of Pine Ridge
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.