Quite apparent our amenity fees going south of State Road 44

Sunday, March 19, 2023
By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It is quite apparent that our amenity fees are all going south of State Road 44 so they can sell the new homes and therefore ignore all the people that made The Villages what it is today!

Roddy Richman
Village of Pine Ridge

 

