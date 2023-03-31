78.9 F
The Villages
Friday, March 31, 2023
By Staff Report
Vivian Miller, age 88, of Leesburg, formerly of The Villages, passed from this life and entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Born September 11, 1934 in Maben WV, she was the daughter of the late Lissie Brooks Pennington.

In addition to her mother, Vivian was preceded in death by her loving husband, Melvin; five brothers, George Alfred, Billy, Kenny, Donald and Ronald; and two sisters, Juanita and JoAnn. She is survived by her daughters, Carla Jones (Robert) of Miamisburg, OH. and Sandy Lyall (Jim) of The Villages, FL.; three brothers, Harvey Pennington (Martha) of Stanford, KY, John Pennington (Karen) of Elkhorn City, KY and Thomas Pennington of Colonial Beach, VA; two sisters, Eva Rose of Matheny, WV and Roxanne Tilley of Princeton, WV.

Vivian had five granddaughters and ten great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and many loving friends.

Visitation for Vivian will be held Saturday, April 1, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM with funeral services beginning at 2:00 PM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida.



