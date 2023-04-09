What specific New York criminal code did Trump violate?

To the Editor:

In order to be indicted, the indictment should state the specific law in the criminal code that was violated. What is it?

So to those who assert that Trump is already guilty, I ask, guilty of what? Dunno. When was his trial? When was evidence presented to a jury? What was their verdict?

Trump fan or not, if this travesty of justice could happen to him (having piles of money to pay the best lawyers), it could happen to YOU!

Perspective is a funny thing. Be careful of what you wish for.

Bryan Cash

Village of Briar Meadow