Residents’ complaints spur action on parking problem in villa community

By Meta Minton

Residents’ complaints have spurred action on a parking problem in a villa community in The Villages.

The Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors on Thursday voted to put up informational signs at the Bougainvillea Villas in the Village of Fenney.

Residents have voiced their frustration that the parking spots that are intended to be used for residents’ visitors and guests are being hogged by residents, and at least in one case, a vehicle owner who doesn’t live in the Bougainvillea Villas.

In March, Mary Lou Blasing, who purchased her home in the Bougainvillea Villas in 2017, told supervisors about the parking abuse she has witnessed through the years. She said a homeowner in the Bougainvillea Villas has parked his second vehicle in guest parking for five years. She said it’s become a real sore point.

“I am in favor of signs being placed there, because I have received numerous complaints,” said CDD 12 Board Chairman Jon Roudabush.

The signs are purely informational and the District would not have the authority to tow vehicles. However, the signs would make it clear that the spots are intended for visitors and guests, not homeowners.

