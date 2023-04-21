CDD 8 considers broader action to address villa parking problems

Community Development District 8 supervisors are considering broader action to address villa parking problems.

Recently, signs went up in the Southern Star Villas to address the abuse of guest parking, presumably by residents parking their additional vehicles in spots intended for guests.

Robert Jackson of the Fairwinds Villas in the Village of St. James appeared Friday morning also making a request for informational signs indicating guest parking.

“I think signs would make a huge difference. It’s a reminder to the people who live there,” Jackson said.

He said there was a trailer parked for two months in the guest parking area at the Fairwinds Villas. He said there is also a problem with people who park there and “walk out of the complex.”

Supervisors said it might be time to consider putting up signs rather than addressing villa concerns one request at a time.

“I see this gaining some momentum here,” said Supervisor Duane Johnson. “Maybe we could deal with this across the district.”

The board agreed to put the topic on the agenda for a future meeting.