Friday, May 5, 2023
Harold Schwartz is probably rolling over in his grave

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree heartedly with the initial writer pertaining to how expensive golf is in The Villages. They will eventually self destruct or only be for the very rich. The original owner who started The Villages to make it the friendliest place for middle class people has probably rolled over in his grave hundreds of times by now. THE FAMILY should be embarrassed by what they did to Harold Schwartz’s dreams. It’s called GREED. BUT, one day there will be serious consequences for their greed. Personally, I hope they all end up broke and God will take care of the rest.

Edward Fox
Village of Belvedere

 

