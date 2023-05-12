Seven executive golf courses closed in The Villages

Seven executive golf courses are currently closed in The Villages.
Here’s the list:
- Pelican Executive Golf Course Course – Closed for rest and rehabilitation for the next several weeks.
- Palmetto Executive Golf Course – Closed for maintenance work until Friday, May 26
- Bonita Pass Executive Golf Course – Closed for improvements until Sunday, May 14
- Hilltop Executive Golf Course – Closed for renovation until further notice.
- Briarwood Executive Golf Course – Closed for renovation until further notice.
- Belmont Executive Golf Course – Closed for renovation until further notice.
- Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course – Closed for renovation until further notice.