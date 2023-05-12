90.3 F
Friday, May 12, 2023
Seven executive golf courses closed in The Villages

By Staff Report

Seven executive golf courses are currently closed in The Villages.

Here’s the list:

  • Pelican Executive Golf Course Course – Closed for rest and rehabilitation for the next several weeks.
  • Palmetto Executive Golf Course – Closed for maintenance work until Friday, May 26
  • Bonita Pass Executive Golf Course – Closed for improvements until Sunday, May 14
  • Hilltop Executive Golf Course – Closed for renovation until further notice.
  • Briarwood Executive Golf Course – Closed for renovation until further notice.
  • Belmont Executive Golf Course – Closed for renovation until further notice.
  • Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course – Closed for renovation until further notice.

