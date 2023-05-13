Alan Robert Zuidema, aged 75, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home on April 23, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife and children.

Alan was a graduate of Charlevoix High School in Charlevoix, Michigan. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army and served 9 years during the Vietnam War, where he completed multiple education programs and became an instructor, earning several service medals and ribbons, and reached the rank of Staff Sergeant before he was honorably discharged in 1976.

He continued his education and training when he left the military, working first for Raytheon, then General Electric. He worked as an electrical engineer for General Electric until his retirement in 2003.

Alan was an intelligent, patient and generous man that valued family, and loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He shared his enjoyment of fishing, boating, and cross-country road trips with his children, instilling a lifelong love of sports and travel. He liked watching sports and could often be found rooting for his favorite teams, Texas A&M and LSU. He was a military history buff, and enjoyed reading or watching old westerns. His greatest love in retirement, besides spending time with his wife and family, was golf. He spent many days on the golf course, perfecting his swing and enjoying the camaraderie of his friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Marie Elsteroth Adams Zuidema of The Villages, Florida, son Jeffery Alan Zuidema (Tania) of Los Angeles, California, daughter Cassandra Anne Zuidema of Lakeland, Florida, daughter Kirsten Colleen Tepe (Steve) of Lebanon, Ohio, and children by marriage Adrienne Elizabeth Adams Goodwin (Eric) of New Orleans, Louisiana and Alan Douglas Adams II (Sadie) of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, siblings Roger John Zuidema, Carla Jean Champagne (Gene), Keith Jamison Zuidema (Callie), Alicia Wynn Dickson (George), grandchildren Justin Michael, Alexander Jamison, and John Alan Zuidema, Gage Chandler Elder, Emily Marie Zuidema, James Alan Tepe, Mila Rose and Marlowe Emilia Goodwin, and Maddison Leigh Adams, and great-grandchildren Charli Grace, Keaton Robert, and Westynn Chandler Elder, and Leo Zuidema-Estevez, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents John Harold and Cornelia Zuidema, and his infant daughter Michelle Marie Zuidema.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/ocala-cremation for the Zuidema family.