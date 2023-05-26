New chief physician named for UF Health-The Villages Hospital

Dr. John M. Davidyock has been named senior vice president and chief physician executive at UF Health Central Florida, effective June 5.

UF Health Central Florida includes UF Health-The Villages Hospital and UF Health-Leesburg Hospital.

Davidyock has held an array of leadership positions in the community and academic medical center settings. He most recently served as vice president and chief medical officer for the Polk region at Baycare Health System. In addition, Davidyock also was the associate chief medical officer and chief of hospitalist medicine for AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division in Orlando and prior to that was the interim associate chief medical officer at Temple University Hospital & Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia.

“Dr. Davidyock is very much a hands-on, operations-focused physician leader who has dedicated himself to empowering the people around him to aim higher,” said UF Health Central Florida CEO Heather B. Long. “His strong foundation of quality and clinical excellence, vision and leadership will be tremendous assets to our collective work in providing high-quality, compassionate care.”

Davidyock completed his undergraduate degree in biology and natural science at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, received his medical degree from MCP Hahnemann University in Philadelphia, and completed his internal medicine residency training at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine with a focus in hospital medicine. Davidyock is on the faculty at Temple University Medical School in Philadelphia and the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pa. He also started his own hospitalist company, which provided hospitalist services at a number of hospitals.

“I’m excited to join a team that has already proven their dedication to the community of Central Florida and commitment to delivering high-quality care,” Davidyock said.