Monday, July 24, 2023
Bridgeporter suspected of DUI refuses to cooperate during traffic stop

By Staff Report
A Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona resident suspected of driving under the influence refused to cooperate with law enforcement during a traffic stop at Pinellas Plaza.

Alan Salvador Arzu, 50, who lives at 1966 Hartford Path, was driving a blue pickup at about 9 p.m. Saturday when it began weaving in its lane of travel, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at Walgreens at Pinellas Plaza.

Arzu identified himself as a “private civilian” and questioned the deputy’s “jurisdiction.” Arzu repeatedly refused to step out of his vehicle. Two deputies “escorted” him out of the pickup and placed him in handcuffs.

It appeared Arzu had been drinking, but he refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not submit a breath sample. He also refused to sign a citation. It was determined he was driving on a suspended license.

Arzu was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended, resisting arrested and refusal to sign a citation. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

