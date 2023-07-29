Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested again when caught behind wheel

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested again when he was caught behind the wheel.

Nicolas Hernandez Ruiz, 46, of Dade City, was driving a white Chrysler Town and Country van at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 301 in Bushnell when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed that the van’s taglight was not properly illuminating the license plate.

During a traffic stop, Hernandez Ruiz indicated he only speaks Spanish and admitted he does not have a driver’s license.

A computer check revealed he had been convicted in 2021 in Palm Beach County of driving without a license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.